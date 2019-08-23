Doctors find brown recluse spider in woman’s ear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) – A story out of Kansas City could give you nightmares.

That’s where doctors found a brown recluse spider inside a woman’s ear.

“I woke up Tuesday morning hearing a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear,” said Susie Torres, the woman who found a spider inside her ear.

Torres went to this clinic in the Northland where a medical assistant first checked her out.

“Ran out and said I’m going to go get a couple more people and said I think you have an insect in there. I didn’t panic because I did not know exactly what is was until she came back in and told me it was a spider. They had a few tools and worked their magic and got it out”

Once it was out Torres, unsurprisingly, had a few questions about her eight-legged guest.

“Just why, where, what and how? I never thought that they would crawl in your ear or any part of your body.”

Doctors then told Torres it was a brown recluse, a venomous spider.

“She said she looked and I looked ok and that I was lucky that I didn’t get bitten by this recluse.”

Now Torres is taking some extra precautions when she goes to bed at night.

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ear last night because I did not have any ear plugs, I’m pretty terrified of the spiders.”

Bites from brown recluse spiders can result in fever, chills, increased sweating, nausea, and headaches.