Doctors suggest Father’s Day a good reminder for men to keep health in check

Mills River, N.C. (WSPA)- June is Father’s Day and also Men’s Health Month so doctors say it’s a great time to check in with your health.

Dr. Kyle Judkins with Pardee Family and Sports Medicine, A part of UNC Healthcare Said men have a tendency to neglect their health and avoid getting yearly checkups or preventative care.

Dr. Judkins said eating a balanced diet can improve your health and prevent the onset of disease.

He said screenings including for colon cancer, prostate cancer, diabetes, cholesterol, depression and anxiety.

Also important to factor in your exercise routine and be aware of preventative injury management.

The Centers for Disease and Control also offer tips on eating healthy.

