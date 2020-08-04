Doctors urge parents to get vaccines required for school despite pandemic

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)— Dr. David Blake with Pediatric Associates of Spartanburg, a Prisma Health medical practice, said it’s important for parents to continue to have children vaccinated at the appropriate ages despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Once a year wellness visits are important too for parents and children to be able to ask questions.
Many facilities, Blake said, are sterilizing frequently and flu shots should not be avoided when available in September.
Here is a list of links to tell parents what shots to get and when.
Resources:
- DHEC’s website for vaccinations: https://www.scdhec.gov/health/vaccinations
- DHEC’s website for vaccine requirements for school daycare: https://www.scdhec.gov/health/vaccinations/childcare-school-vaccine-requirements
- CDC vaccine website: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/