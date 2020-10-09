Doctors worried by drop in cancer screenings during pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Physicians are worried by a drop in the number of patients coming in for various screenings, particularly breast cancer screenings. Now, they’re warning that missed screenings could have huge consequences for some individuals.

“The one thing we would hate to see come out of this would be women that are at relatively low risk for a virus miss something that could potentially be devastating to their health, like a new breast cancer diagnosis,” Bon Secours Oncologist Dr. Stephen Dyar said.

Mammograms help catch breast cancer early on, Dyar said, so doctors have to rely less on harsher treatments. Additionally, doctors say that the earlier cancer is caught, the less likely the patient is to experience recurrence and other negative symptoms down the line.

Oncologists say, though, that the pandemic has reduced patient screenings for other types of cancer, including colon cancer.