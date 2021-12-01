Documentary playing at Peace Center Saturday highlights addiction and new ways to fight it

FILE – In this May 6, 2019 photo file photo an injection drug user, deposits used needles into a container at the IDEA exchange, in Miami. National data is incomplete, but available information suggests U.S. drug overdose deaths are on track to reach an all-time high. Addiction experts blame the pandemic, which has left people stressed and isolated, disrupted treatment and recovery programs, and contributed to an increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, Fie)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Coming up this weekend, a documentary feature film will show how addiction and substance abuse is negatively impacting communities and families. It will also highlight new, and sometimes controversial ways, that addiction is being addressed.

Community engagement Director Mike McLain said there are signs you can recognize in a loved one that might show they are struggling with an addiction and they can be especially prevalent around the holidays or at holiday gatherings with family.

McLain said someone could be using opioids if they are struggling to stay awake at the dinner table, unable to stay at the holiday gathering for its entirety, or if they have lost a considerable amount of weight or had a sudden change of appearance.

For more information, contact the Phoenix Center, which can provide assistance regardless of ability to pay or insurance status at phoenixcenter.org

The documentary, titled “Tipping the Pain Scale,” will be a free screening event and will include a Q&A session with featured subjects and the filmmakers, including 2-time Emmy award winner Director Jeff Reilly and Greenville’s own, Executive Producer Tim Grant.

The screening will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. The doors open at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Reserve seats here.

To find out more about the documentary and the creators it visit the website here