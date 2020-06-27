Dodgers’ Andrew Toles jailed in Florida on trespass charge

This photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shows Andrew Toles. A sheriff deputy arrested Toles at the airport in Key West on Monday, June 22, 2020. The Miami Herald reported that  Toles was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport and refused to move. Toles, who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is facing a misdemeanor charge of trespassing on a property. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Los Angeles Dodgers player is in a Florida jail on a charge of trespassing property. A sheriff deputy arrested Andrew Toles at the airport in Key West this week.

The Miami Herald reported that he was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport and refused to move.

Jail records show the 28-year-old player appeared to be homeless when arrested Monday. He is scheduled for arraignment on the misdemeanor charge Thursday.

The team says Toles never reported to spring training in 2019. Toles was the Dodgers’ starting left fielder in the 2016 postseason. He tore a knee ligament in 2017 and spent part of 2018 in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers.

