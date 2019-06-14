Dog attack leaves man, dog injured

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) A dog fight has left a Taylors man injured, his dog in intensive care, and his neighbor’s dog in the custody of animal control. Deputies said the dog responsible for the attack has been declared a “dangerous animal.”

John Notartomaso has had his Chihuahua-Jack Russell mix Joey for about a year and a half.

“Just as soon as I seen the dog, I kind of fell in love with him,” Notartomaso said.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor’s dog got off his chain and attacked Joey Tuesday morning.

Notartomaso tried to break up the fight, and got bitten in the process.

“[I was] doing everything I could, but I ran our of breath,” he said. “I’m 78 years old, and I couldn’t do it anymore.”

He said some other neighbors stopped and helped, and the fight finally broke up.

“Joey was just laying there in the ground,” Notartomaso said. “I thought he was dead.”

Joey survived, but he still can’t walk. He’s under 24-hour veterinary care.

“He’s getting great care, but care costs money,” said Pamela Notartomaso, who is married to John Notartomaso. She is also sick. She’s battling cancer, but she said she’s concerned about Joey right now.

“He lifted his head just a little bit, as much as he could, and looked at me with his sad eyes,” she said.

The owner of the other dog, a pitbull-bulldog mix named “Fat Boy,” told 7 News is a loving family dog, but he dosen’t condone what happened.

Fat Boy was surrendered to animal control Wednesday. His owner was cited for allowing the dog to run at large. It’s yet to be determined if the dog is going to be put down. He is currently on a ten-day hold, according to Greenville County governmental affairs coordinator Bob Mihalic.

It’s unclear how long Joey will have to be in intensive care, but his owners say the stay is costing thousands of dollars that they can’t afford. You can donate to their GoFundMe here.