HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man’s daughter was bitten and their dog was killed by another dog that was acting strangely in Hillsborough Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. near 116 Cornelius St., which is U.S. 70 in Hillsborough, according to Hillsborough police.

A man told police his daughter was bitten by a dog which also attacked and killed their family dog, officials said.

Witnesses said the dog was “acting strangely” and walking around in circles, a police officer said.

As of 4 p.m., Hillsborough police said they were following the dog involved in the attack until it could be captured.

No other details were available.