(WKBN) — Dog owners should check the labels on what they feed their four-footed friends, as three brands of pet food have been recalled in recent weeks after testing positive for salmonella.

Mid America Pet Food is recalling three lots of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula. The affected products were manufactured in the company’s Mount Pleasant facility and distributed to various retailers across the country.

The voluntary recall comes after a third party conducted a random sampling and found that three lots of the product tested positive for salmonella, according to the FDA.

The affected products are listed below:

Product Description Lot Number Bag Size Best By Date Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula 1000016890 5 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016891 15 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016892 40 pound bag 6/12/2024 Courtesy: FDA

While there have been no reported pet or human illnesses to date, the FDA is warning of the risks associated with eating or coming into contact with the contaminated products.

“Do not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access,” the agency said in a statement on its website. “Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers.”

The FDA said that this recall is separate and unrelated to the Mid America Pet Foods recall that was reported in September.

Consumers can contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.

Another Texas company, TFP Nutrition of Nacogdoches, is recalling Retriever All Life Stages Mini Chunk Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food due to potential salmonella contamination, according to a notice posted by the FDA on October 21.

The 50-pound bags have best-by-dates of October 2024 and production codes of either 3277 TFP or 3278 TFP, the company stated. The affected products were sold in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

Consumers with questions or looking for a replacement product or refund can call TFP at (800) 330-3048 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Separately, Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina, is recalling Breeders Choice dog food because of possible salmonella risks. The product comes packaged in clear plastic and was sold mostly in retail stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The recalled product contains the UPC code 8 54298 00193 1. Consumers can email the company at blueridgebeefnc.com for a refund or call (704) 880-4500 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella bacteria causes an estimated 1.3 million infections in Americans every year, resulting in 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.

The FDA said pets with salmonella can have symptoms like lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Humans handling the recalled products should wash their hands thoroughly. People infected with salmonella could experience similar symptoms, as well as cramping and nausea.