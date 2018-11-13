Dog found in Welcome Center trash can along I-85 in Hart Co., Ga.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Hart County Animal Rescue

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) - Hart County Animal Rescue officials said a dog was found in a trash can at a Welcome Center on Interstate 85 Tuesday morning.

According to their Facebook post, the dog -- named Caroline -- was found after someone heard her crying.

The animal rescue was contacted by people at the Welcome Center after discovering Caroline.

"She was freezing, wet, hungry and scared when someone heard her crying and found her in the trash can this morning. She is in the care of Lavonia Animal Hospital and getting the medical attention and love she deserves," from the post.

Anyone who recognizes Caroline is asked to call Hart County Animal Rescue.

According to the post, the animal rescue said it's possible Caroline was stolen from a loving family or the people who had her just didn't want her anymore.