Dog found keeping abandoned kittens warm on side of road

CHATHAM, Ontario (WJW)– Here’s a story that will warm your heart.

A good Samaritan spotted a dog curled up keeping five kittens warm on the side of the road in Ontario, Canada last week. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said an animal control officer picked up the cute family of six and took them to the shelter.

Our stray sweetheart is keeping her “babies” safe at the shelter tonight! Posted by Pet and Wildlife Rescue on Saturday, November 16, 2019

While at the shelter, the dog, now named Serenity, has kept watch on her adoptive babies.

I have been getting A LOT of attention on social media, but let me fill you in just in case you don't know my name and… Posted by Pet and Wildlife Rescue on Friday, November 22, 2019

Serenity is up for adoption. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said the kittens are too young and not ready for forever homes.