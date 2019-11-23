Dog found keeping abandoned kittens warm on side of road

News

by: WJW Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHATHAM, Ontario (WJW)– Here’s a story that will warm your heart.

A good Samaritan spotted a dog curled up keeping five kittens warm on the side of the road in Ontario, Canada last week. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said an animal control officer picked up the cute family of six and took them to the shelter.

Our stray sweetheart is keeping her “babies” safe at the shelter tonight!

Posted by Pet and Wildlife Rescue on Saturday, November 16, 2019

While at the shelter, the dog, now named Serenity, has kept watch on her adoptive babies.

I have been getting A LOT of attention on social media, but let me fill you in just in case you don't know my name and…

Posted by Pet and Wildlife Rescue on Friday, November 22, 2019

Serenity is up for adoption. Pet and Wildlife Rescue said the kittens are too young and not ready for forever homes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Turkey Day Giveaway
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store