Dog in North Carolina tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) — A dog in North Carolina tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The dog was brought to the NC State Veterinary Hospital after showing signs of respiratory distress on August 3. After the dog succumbed to the acute illness, the client who brought in the dog told staff that a member of their family previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Samples were collected from the dog and tested for SARS-CoV-2 virus before being sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories for confirmation tests. Those tests confirmed a positive result for SARS-CoV-2.

A necropsy was performed to determine the animal’s state of health at the time of its death, as well as the cause of death. That investigation is ongoing at this time.

“Based on the information available, the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered to be low,” said Dr. Carl Williams, State Public Health Veterinarian.