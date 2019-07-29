Dog missing for 8 years reunited with owner in Tenn.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WBTW) – A dog missing for eight years was reunited with her owner in Tennessee.

‘Oreo’ was reunited with her owner Sunday evening “thanks to some good Samaritans and one of our animal control officers,” the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Oreo was taken from Gatlinburg, Tenn. in 2011 and her owner “never thought she would see her again.”

“However, because she was a responsible owner and had ‘Oreo’ microchipped, when Officer Parrott scanned her all of Ms. Dove’s information was there,” the sheriff’s office also said. “We are thankful this was a happy ending! A special thank you to everyone involved especially the Good Samaritans and Officer Parrott!”