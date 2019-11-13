1  of  4
Dog thrown from vehicle at Camelot Cinemas in Greenville, police searching for person responsible

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said they are searching for the person responsible for throwing a dog from a vehicle Tuesday night.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the male pit bull mix was thrown from a gray vehicle at Camelot Cinemas off of East Antrim Drive.

Police said the canine wasn’t injured, but said he appeared to be malnourished.

The pup was taken to the Greenville County Animal Care to be checked out and police said the dog may need someone to give him a forever home in about a week, depending on what happens.

Anyone with information about the person responsible for abandoning the dog is asked to call the police department or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

DOG DUMPED: HELP US PUT THE SUSPECT IN THE ‘DOGHOUSE’ Abandoning an animal is just cruel and most definitely unlawful…

Posted by Greenville Police Department on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

