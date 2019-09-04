Dog’s neck severely cut, owner charged for ill treatment in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement officials said an owner has been charged after dog’s neck was severely cut.

Several viewers reached out to 7 News about a dog named Caine. Pictures (too graphic to show on our website) showed the dog suffered a deep cut across it’s neck.

7 News reached out to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement for information.

Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Director James Nelson told 7 News they began investigating on Sunday and the owner was charged under the local county ordinance for ill treatment of animals.

Nelson said the department ordered the owner to take the dog to an emergency clinic on Sunday.

The department followed up with Caine’s owner on Monday to confirm he had complied with their order.

Caine was taken to have his open wound cleaned and the owner was provided with medication, Nelson said. The department told the owner to follow up with his vet within a week. The owner told the department that he had scheduled an appointment with the vet for Wednesday.

Nelson said the department will follow up on Thursday to make sure Caine was taken to the vet.

The owner gave the department permission to go onto his property to check on Caine weekly.

Nelson said the department will make sure the owner is doing what is required by the vet until the wound is healed. He went on to say if they discover any type of mistreatment or Caine is not improving, they will seize the dog.

Viewers sent 7 News a Facebook page titled “Justice for Caine.” As of Tuesday, the page had more than 530 followers.