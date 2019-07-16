Dogs test noses during scent event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Some dogs had to follow their noses Sunday in a unique sport.

The Performance Scent Dogs trial was held at the Golden Strip Career and Technology Center in Greenville.

Scent work or Nosework is used to teach and train dogs to hunt.

Several dog clubs train for this sport and hold events throughout the year, where a keen sense of smell is important.

“Any dog that is over six months can do this sport, and its a great sport for a lot of older dogs because it doesn’t require a lot of running around. [It] just requires some noses,” Sue Conklin, event co-host.

It’s also a great chance for owners to get their dogs to burn off some energy or keep older dogs active.

The event was held inside so the dogs could work in an air conditioned environment.