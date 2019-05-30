Dogs trained at NC prison turning over new leash

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved FILE

WARRENTON, N.C. (AP) - It's time to turn over a new leash for service dogs in training at a North Carolina prison.



The dogs that have been trained for 18 months inside Warren Correctional Institution near Warrenton are going to new owners after a ceremony Thursday. A Carrboro-based nonprofit places the dogs that are specially trained to retrieve and carry items or help people get up from the ground.



Puppies are trained for months by prisoners, then are periodically cycled outside to train in a volunteer's home.



The inmates learn job skills, team work, responsibility and a source of pride.



A second program introduced more than a decade ago and operating in more than a dozen state prisons from Maury to Morganton helps socialize dogs, so they can be adopted.