Dole voluntarily recalls some baby spinach packages due to possible salmonella contamination

(WSPA) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on their website last week that Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of some of their cases of baby spinach due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to a FDA’s website, the products being recalled are:

6 oz Dole Baby Spinach bag lot code: W20308A UPC code: 0-71430-00964-2



10 oz Dole Baby Spinach clamshell lot code: W203010 UPC code: 0-71430-00016-8



Both products have use-by dates of Aug. 5, 2019.

According to the release, no illnesses have been reported and the product is expired and should no longer be on retail shelves.

Consumers are asked to check their products and to throw away any products matching the lot and UPC codes, and Use-by dates.

For more information, call 1-800-356-3111.