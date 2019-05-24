Dolly Parton's Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show opening in Pigeon Forge

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Characters in the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (Photo courtesy of Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show via WATE).

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) - Dolly Parton's newest attraction, the $28 million Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, opens Friday.

From pirate captains to many other colorful characters setting sail in this pirate adventure, the costumes set the mood for the swashbuckling storyline. Every costume has been custom-designed and fabricated in-house for each individual performer, including embellishments fitting to the specific character.

In excess of 800 yards of specialized fabric was used to make the show’s costumes, and more than 1,800 hours over the course of several months were spent designing, creating and bringing the Pirates Voyage look to life.

The specialty costumes for the mermaids took a minimum of 40 hours each to fabricate, and multiple outfits are necessary for each performer per show. The swords, all custom-designed and custom-made, are unique to each character and took eight weeks to complete just for the Pirates Voyage show.

The design, development, and fabrication of all aspects of costuming took shape under the direction and supervision of Corporate Director of Productions Clare Lewis, who said that the show’s costumes are key to immersing the audience in their own Pirates Voyage.

"These costumes dress up our characters and truly bring the pirates experience to life," Lewis said. "Our dedicated and hardworking professional costuming team began work in late 2018. The attention to every detail to make sure that each ensemble worn throughout the show adds to the overall experience of what life is like in this action-packed adventure world. It has been all hands on deck to complete this amazing costuming feat!"

The show has two 28-feet-tall pirate vessels and a 15-foot-deep lagoon with 300,000 gallons of water.

Pirates Voyage construction cost $9 million and including the initial investment in the property, some $28 million is being spent on the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

Reservations are being accepted for all 2019 shows. Ticket information is available at piratesvoyage.com or by calling 865-505-2469.

It is owned by World Choice Investments. Founded in 1988, World Choice Investments, LLC, doing business as Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud, Smoky Mountain Opry, The Comedy Barn Theater, and Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Café, operates dinner show venues, theaters, and restaurants for family fun and adventure in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.