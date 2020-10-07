Domestic violence arrests increase during pandemic, victims seeking help decreases

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the U.S. have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

According to Becky Callaham, executive director at domestic violence resource center in Greenville Safe Harbor, the amount of domestic violence arrests have increased from the start of the pandemic in March.

“The amount of domestic violence and aggravated arrests have gone up, but not the number of domestic violence victims who are calling for help,” Callaham said.

Callaham said while arrests are increasing, the number of perpetrators receiving shorter jail time and returning home due to COVID-19 restrictions at the jail are putting victims in danger.

The state of South Carolina ranks number 11 in the nation for the highest number of domestic violence cases and number 5 for the amount of women murdered by a male intimate partner.

Local organizations in Greenville, the county with the highest number of cases in the state, continue to make an effort to help victims even during a time where shelter is hard find.

“There has been an overall decrease in the number of bed spaces for domestic violence victims in our community due to the lack of the ability to social distance. We haven’t stopped providing emergency shelter, we just moved our capacity to serve into hotels,” Callaham said.

Experts urge those feeling trapped in a domestic violence situation to reach out for help immediately.

“We’re available, our crisis line is available,” Callaham said.

Advocates say awareness doesn’t have to end in November, there are volunteer opportunities for people in the community to help victims of domestic violence.

For those seeking help or volunteer opportunities, here’s a list of community groups helping survivors of domestic violence:

Safe Harbor- Greenville

To provide a continuum of services for victims of domestic violence and their children.

To eliminate cultural acceptance of domestic violence through a coordinated community response, prevention and education.

https://safeharborsc.org/

SAFE Homes-Rape Crisis Coalition

SHRCC provides a 24-hour hotline (864-583-9803) for domestic and sexual assault survivors seeking support, resources, hospital accompaniment, and/or shelter.

https://shrcc.org/

Miracle Hill Ministries

Spartanburg Rescue Mission is an emergency shelter that serves a multitude of people experiencing homelessness, including men, women and mothers with children.

https://miraclehill.org/shelters/spartanburg-rescue-mission/

1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

The South Carolina Coalition against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) also has information for victims and their friends or family.

www.sccadvasa.org

State Office of Victim Assistance

Basic information on victim rights as well as obtaining assistance.

South Carolina Victim Assistance Network

Provides additional resources for victims. Their mission is to provide support services for victims of crime and to prevent future crimes through advocacy, education, public awareness and technical assistance.