Dominion Energy reaches settlement in electric rate case, 1.46% increase in rates

FILE – This April 28, 2015, file photo shows two Dominion Energy buildings in downtown Richmond, Va. The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline announced Sunday, July 5, 2020, that they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project, citing delays and increasing cost uncertainty. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS), along with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) along with several other state agencies have reached a settlement in the electric rate case.

If adopted by the Commission, residential customers would see a net 1.46% increase in rates, starting Sept. 1, 2021. For a typical residential customer, that would mean a bill increase of only $1.81 a month.

According to (SCDCA) officials, after months of negotiations, the settlement is expected to provide customer benefits and sustainable electricity. The settlement still needs to be reviewed and approved by the Commission.

“We are thankful for the partnership of interested parties involved in this matter,” SCDCA Administrator and Consumer Advocate Carri Grube Lybarker said, “We believe the negotiations led to a well-rounded, creative resolution containing consumer-friendly measures that otherwise would not be available through a formal proceeding.”

DESC also is committing up to $30 million in shareholder funds to support vulnerable and economically distressed customers at no cost to ratepayers. Support will be provided in the following ways: