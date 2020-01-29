Donations needed at Spartanburg County nonprofit for foster families, after expansion

Spartanburg County, S.C. (WSPA TV)

P.S. I Love You Ministries, a nonprofit clothing and resource center for foster families just expanded to a larger facility and is looking for donations to be able to help more families.

Director Kay Kirby said the facility allows them to store more items and take more gently used and new items for foster families to select.

Children adopted into a foster family are able to select six complete outfits along with shoes from the closing closet and babies have access to things like diapers and diaper bags.

Kirby said she started the nonprofit because as a foster parent herself, she found Helpful resources lacking in our area.

Kirby said financial donations are helpful as well as gift cards for gas or food.

To find out more information or to donate visit https://www.psiloveyouministries.com