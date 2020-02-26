Donations still needed for tornado victims in Spartanburg: how to give

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)

The United Way of the Piedmont and The Bridge at Green Street partnered along with other community organizations to continue to collect donations for the victims of the most recent tornado in Spartanburg.

Right now there is still a need four brand new clothing, brand new bedding and non-perishable food items.

The Bridge at Green Street is accepting donations at 317 Green Street in Spartanburg or online at thebridgeatgreenstreet.org

The United Way hopes you’ll donate at www. Uwpiedmont.org/afterthestorm

Items needed:

Food : TOTAL Ministries of The Bridge at Green Street. The biggest need is pantry-stable microwavable meals.

Anyone in need can find resources by calling 2-1-1 or by visiting United Way’s website: uwpiedmont.org/afterthestorm