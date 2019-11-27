Don’t fall for these holiday scams

Every year when the holidays hit we send out a warning: Don’t fall victim to christmas crooks.

This year there’s both the new and the old scams looking to drain your holiday budget.

Puppy Scams:

This scam tends to spike this time of year.

Angel Alexander from Greenwood fell victim and explains how it works.

After her 15-year-old pug, Shen, passed away a few months back she wasn’t the only one who was devasted.

“My other pug as well as myself were depressed and I was looking for a friend for her,” said Alexander.

So Alexander went online and found an adorable and rare white pug on a site named PugPuppiesUSA.

“I absolutely fell in love with that little pug. And me corresponding with this person that I thought was real or that I thought had this pug, seemed legit,” said Alexander.

But after she paid $450 dollars for the dog, it never arrived. She wants others to know, not just about the scam, but about the type of payment. The scammers requested payment through Zelle, which Alexander learned, does not stop transfers, even though it’s connected to your bank account.

Alexander didn’t realize she had been taken until the scammers followed up with a shipping scam, trying to charge her an additionl $900 to crate the dog.

“I found out I’m not the only one’s that got scammed,” said Alexander.

Vee Daniel with the Better Business Bureau says Puppy scams are rampant, especially during the holidays.

Online Shopping Scams:

Daniel also warns, this time of year, watch out for Online Shopping Scams.

“They look like really legitimate sites,” said Daniel.

She says one scam lures victims with ads on social media that link back to bogus sites, some of which have stolen photos from real retailers.

The FBI warns another new shopping scam this year involves whats called “e-skimmers” where cybercriminals inject malware onto websites of retailers and steal credit cards.

“We always say if you’re going to purchase online make sure you’re using your credit card not a debit card. Because it’s easier actually to get your money back from your credit card company,” said Daniel.

Use Google Images:

Whether it’s online shopping scams or puppy scams, there’s a great technique to help you sniff out whether a photo online has been stolen from another website. It’s Google Images. Just take the photo in question, drag it into Google images and it will show you not only similar photos but also pages that include matching images.

Season Job Scam:

Beware also of online listings this time of year for holiday jobs. Most are legit, but some can trick applicants into filling out a lot of private information just to set them up for identity theft.

Always research the company before applying.

Charity Scam:

Finally, watch out for charity scams. Using sites like Give.org or CharityNavigator.org can help you decipher real organizations from the bogus ones.

As for PugPupsUSA, the site was shut down, and even though Alexander is out cash, she says for her it’s a happy ending.

“I found me a baby. It’s a him, his name is Remington, I call him Remmy. He is so ‘daggum’ cute, but he is so bad,” said Alexander laughing.