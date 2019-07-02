Don’t let your pet run away this Fourth of July

“We actually had 47 animals come in yesterday so we are full and we need to keep animals out of the shelter in order to keep them all safe,” Paula Church said.

Paula Church, Greenville County Animal Care, said they usually see more pets come through their doors during the summer. Animal Care says they also see an increase the day after the Fourth of July.

The scare factor of fireworks can cause dogs to run off.

“Dogs that wouldn’t ordinarily run out might be very frightened they can go under fences or over fences that’s why we think indoors is probably a better situation,” Church said.

If your dog stays outside it’s best to have them micro chipped.

At the very least, a collar with identification on it.

The shelter needs help with all of the pets they’re taking care of right now.

Meanwhile, the shelter needs help bringing some of the dogs already there into safe homes.

First of all if you’re thinking about getting a dog now is a great time to come in and adopt we also have a lot of animals that can be fostered,” Church said.

Animal Care says their shelter has nearly 200 dogs.

To make sure the one you love stays safe this fourth it’s up to the community to do their part.

“What we really need is the community to step up and help us when we talk about life saving and building a no kill community it’s not the shelter it’s a community of people working together for the purpose of helping animals and saving lives.,” Church said.

To look into adoption or fostering click here

