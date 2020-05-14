Don’t wander streets of Tijuana looking for beer, officials warn

In this photo illustration, Corona and Pacifico beer are shown on June 7, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Constellation Brands, one of the world’s largest wine companies, is expected to become the third-largest beer supplier in the United State today with a $5.3 billion purchase of the U.S. distribution rights of Grupo Modelo, the maker of Corona, Pacifico and other Mexican-made beers, from Anheuser Busch InBev. Corona Extra, is the number one selling imported beer sold in the United States and the number six selling beer overall. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Tijuana’s infamous beer drought continues with no end in sight, but it hasn’t stopped people from searching for a six-pack of suds anywhere they can.

In an effort to keep people off the streets to prevent the spread of COVID-19, city officials are pleading with residents to refrain from wandering the streets in search of the elusive “cold one.”

“If we don’t stop this practice and stay off the streets altogether, this is going to become worrisome if people continue to disregard sanitary measures in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic,” said Jose Maria Ramos, an investigator with Colegio de la Frontera, a research institute in Baja California.

Tijuana has been out of Mexican beer for weeks due to breweries shutting down when they were declared non-essential by the Mexican government.

View of empty fridges and freezers in a store due to the shortage of beer, after the breweries countrywide closed their production due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Monterrey, state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on May 5, 2020.

That means popular brands such as Corona, Dos Equis and Modelo have dried up in stores and markets.

Health officials are asking people to forget about their brews and concentrate on protecting themselves and their families.

“We cannot relax measures such as social distancing, we need to do the opposite,” said Baja California’s Secretary of Health Alonso Perez.

“We need to reinforce a bit more that in order to curve this epidemic, we need to eliminate ways to infect one another.”

