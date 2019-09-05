Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

VIDEO: Possible tornado,watersprout damage in Emerald Isle

News

by: Loyd Price

Posted: / Updated:

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WNCT) Officials said that a possible waterspout/tornado touched land and caused severe damage to property in the Town of Emerald Isle on Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Town of Emerald Isle’s official Facebook page, the possible waterspout/tornado touched down just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday, damaging homes and property near Islander Drive and Reed Drive.

Town officials said no injuries from the possible tornado have been reported at this time, but Boardwalk RV Park is severely damaged.

  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store