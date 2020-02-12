Dorman H.S. wins SCHSL appeal to accept invite to play in NYC basketball tournament

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina High School League’s executive committe approved Dorman High School’s appeal to accept an invitation to the GEICO Nationals, a tournament in New York City in April by a 17-0 vote Wednesday afternoon.

Dorman had initially been denied in its request to the high school league.

High School League Commissioner Jerome Singleton said at the time of the denial last week that he was simply upholding the league’s bylaws that prohibit from competing in post-season out-of-state tournaments, as well as competition outside of a sport’s season.

Singleton reiterated his stance to 7 Sports following the vote on Wednesday, emphasizing it’s simply his job at commissioner to uphold the bylaws that the league membership has agreed upon.

Here’s was Singleton’s statement last week:

“We regret the public misconception brought about from the denial of Dorman High School’s request to participate in an unsanctioned national competition. It is my duty to follow the Rules and Regulations as well as By-laws set forth by the SCHSL membership. As always, member schools are provided the opportunity to present their appeal to the Executive Committee for further review and possible override of the rules. We are proud of the Dorman High basketball team’s accomplishments thus far this season.” JEROME SINGLETON

Dorman was represented at the hearing by District 6 School superintendent Darryl Owings, Dorman High School Principal Bryant Roberson, Athletic Director Flynn Harrell and Basketball Coach Thomas Ryan.

Harrell noted in the hearing that while Dorman was on the tournament’s short list for an invitation at the time of the initial proposal SCHSL, they have since received a formal invitation to compete in the tournament.

Roberson made the point that is was more than just a basketball event for the Dorman players, as a visit to New York would serve as an educational opportunity. He noted afterword that the trip will include visits by the team to places like Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty and the 9-11 Memorial site.

An open discussion by executive committee members, it was pointed out the positive impact of such a trip for the players in addition to just basketball.

Singleton noted a concern that the tournament organizer approached Dorman about the potential for the school to play in its event before first contacting the league office.

In its presentation before the committee, Dorman officials noted that the tournament organizer will pay the SCHSL $10,000 as part of the agreement. In addition to that, Dorman has also indicated that it will yield at least four practices during the spring and summer SCHSL team open.

That number could grow to six if Dorman plays in three games in the April event.

