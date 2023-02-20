SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS Sports first announced Dorman High School Head Football Coach Dustin Curtis resigned after one season.

Spartanburg County School District 6 confirmed his resignation to players and staff Monday afternoon.

Curtis said he will return to the Midlands to be closer to extended family, citing personal and family medical reasons.

Curtis led the Cavaliers to a 9-3 season this past fall after replacing longtime head coach Dave Gutshall.

“My time at Dorman has been extremely special and is any football coach’s dream,” Curtis said.