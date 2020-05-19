Dorman High School senior earns national scholarship

ROEBUCK, SC (WSPA) — Matthew Jones, a senior at Dorman High School, is one of 25 students nationwide to be awarded the Complete Your Journey scholarship. Jones was awarded the scholarship, worth $40,000, after completing the six-step process to become eligible.

“I just kind of sat there with a big smile on my face like, ‘Oh my goodness, I won $40,000 for college,'” Jones said. He plans to attend ETSU this fall to study accounting and play French Horn and mellophone in the university’s band.

The scholarship is awarded by the College Board, the academic organization behind the SAT standardized test. It is available to juniors and seniors in high school as they improve their SAT scores.

Jones and the other 24 winners were selected from a pool of students who completed the six steps.

