Dorman High School to use new safety technology at entrances

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Safety is a priority in Spartanburg County School District Six.

When students walk through the front doors on the first day of school this fall, there will be something new.

District Six said the technology will make their students safer without being invasive.

School officials said they studied different safety equipment before making a decision.

The district is partnering with Evolv Technology for the security entrance scanners. This is the technology is being used in a school.

“We decided not to go with metal detectors because with metal detectors you do have to search backpacks and purses. We did not want to have to do that,” School District Six Public Information Office Cynthia Robinson said.

Every school in District Six will still have resource officers.

“With this particular system, students can hold their bags by their side. They can keep their cell phones. They can keep their keys on their person and they could just walk right through and it will still scan for potential threats,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the same safety technology is used at the Biltmore Estate in western North Carolina.

The safety equipment will be in the school building by the first day in August.

The district hopes to expand safety equipment to other schools after the pilot year.

