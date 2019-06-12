Dorothy Dowe wins democratic primary for Greenville city council seat

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A primary race Tuesday determined who will challenge a sitting member of the Greenville City Council.

Dorothy Dowe and Lindsey Jacobs have been campaigning to win the Democratic primary for a chance to face Councilman George Fletcher in November.

Dowe defeated Jacobs after tallying just over 55% of the vote.

Full results:

Dorothy Dowe – 1,202 (55.21%)

Lindsey Jacobs – 975 (44.79%)

Voters who have followed this race say many issues brought them to the polls.

“We don’t have affordable housing for seniors or some other people that can’t afford to have new houses and the rent is so high people cannot afford it anymore,” Shirley Gambrell said.

“I’ve seen a lot of things change and I think the management of that growth and doing that smartly is a very important issue to me,” David Connor said.

Jacobs lives in the Nicholtown community she says her goal is to listen to every voter and make sure what the people in Greenville care about is being heard by the council.

She says one of the big campaign issues is affordable housing.

“For folks who own their home we want to make sure they can stay in their home if they want to so that might mean money to help them fix up their house so they can live out their life and then pass that on to their children,” Jacobs said.

Dorothy Dowe is a 30 year native of Greenville as a small business owner she says she would like to keep the momentum moving forward with Greenville’s growth.

“That we are business friendly and community friendly and that we have all the stakeholders at the table as decisions are made i love Greenville I’ve been here 30 years and i care about what it looks like 30 to 100 years from now,” Dowe said.

The winner of this primary will be the Democratic nominee in the general election in November.



