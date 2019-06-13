Fire reported at downtown Greenville restaurant

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Crews responded to a fire at a downtown Greenville restaurant on Thursday morning.

It was at Handi Indian Cuisine on N. Main Street.

Tristan Johnson with Greenville City Fire Department said a water works crew saw flames coming through the restaurant roof.

Johnson said firefighters arrived on scene around 11 a.m. Thursday and began fighting the fire, which remains under investigation.

Streets surrounding the business were temporarily closed around noon as crews responded to the fire.