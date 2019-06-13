Fire reported at downtown Greenville restaurant

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Crews responded to a fire at a downtown Greenville restaurant on Thursday morning.

It was at Handi Indian Cuisine on N. Main Street.

Tristan Johnson with Greenville City Fire Department said a water works crew saw flames coming through the restaurant roof.

Johnson said firefighters arrived on scene around 11 a.m. Thursday and began fighting the fire, which remains under investigation.

Streets surrounding the business were temporarily closed around noon as crews responded to the fire.

Firefighters responded Thursday morning to Handi Indian Cuisine (WSPA).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store