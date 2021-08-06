Downtown Greenville wedding venue announces closure, couples scramble for new locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One industry is being hit hard in the Upstate as yet another wedding venue announces its closing its doors. Dozens of brides are in a panic after learning through social media that their wedding venue is closing its doors.

Imagine you plan your perfect wedding just to find out your event space is now closing.

“That their space, everything they dreamed about isn’t going to be available,” Larkin’s Vice President of Events and Catering Kristina Murphy said.

That’s exactly what’s happening to couples as Westfield announced its closure on social media earlier this week. Many of those brides are now turning elsewhere.

“Last night our cell phones were just ringing off the hook,” Laura Katherine McCallum, a Larkin’s sales manager, said.

“They called last night, we got them in this morning. The bride walked in and she just looked pale you could tell she was so stressed,” Emily Rinek, a Larkin’s sales manager, said.

Larkin’s has fielded dozens of calls after Westfield posted a statement saying: “the economic impact of shutdowns, event delays, and the lack of secured long term vendors has led us to the difficult decision to cease holding events as of January 1, 2022.”

“Emails, phone calls, people kind of frantic to get their date, keep their date,” Murphy said.

The caterer for the space, Rick Erwin’s, also put out a statement saying in part: “Rick Erwin’s events regrets to inform you that our lease, as a caterer, will not be renewed.”

Murphy says the pandemic has been tough on the wedding industry.

“It’s been up and down for all of us, so many cancels and reschedules. Some brides had to cancel twice,” she said.

But at this point, she and her team are working to help brides who find themselves without a venue see their spaces as quickly as possible.

“Open floor plan obviously and could support some of the larger groups that the Westfield had,” Murphy said.

And helping keep couples calm in the meantime.

“You’re going to find somewhere, even if you feel like this venue is not the perfect place, we’re going to find somewhere else, it’s all going to be ok,” Rinek said.

All events booked at the Westfield through November are unaffected. Westfield intends to return deposits.