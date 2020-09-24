Downtown Greer opens street scape to foot traffic every Friday in October

Greer, SC (WSPA) – Greer’s downtown street scape has become a destination for locals to eat, shop and enjoy.

Now that the dust has settled, merchants are looking forward to new foot traffic.

For Dale Gosnell, enjoying a meal in downtown Greer is a way to support bussinesses. He’s also excited to hear about the upcoming street event.

“I think it’s a great idea. Especially during this Covid-19 thing, I think it would be very helpful.” customer, Dale Gosnell said.

The Greer development corporation and the downtown merchants association are working together to bring a Covid safe event to the streets of downtown.



“It’s going to be an opportunity for us to not only showcase the work that’s been done in terms of the street, but also our restaurants downtown.” Greer, SC, Mayor Rick Danner said.

Every Friday in October, Trade Street will be blocked off and closed to vehicles. Restaurants will move tables to the middle of the street, other businesses will stay open later to welcome customers.

“It says a lot about our community. It’s a small town that has a big heart. We come together fit everything. Shutting the streets down and allowing people to come together is going to be a blessing.” Sonny’s Grill on Main, Shirley Bruce said.

After nearly 18 months of construction and detours, the multi-million dollar street scape is complete with permanent light fixtures and signage.

“So this is an opportunity for us to give exposure and some thanks to those that were here during the construction and also to introduce folks to new businesses. Mayor Danner said.

The October Friday events will encourage participants to wear masks. Organizers will follow state health guidelines which include tables 6 feet apart.

“To say we’re excited is an understatement, we’re super excited.” Bruce said.