SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate deli is closing its doors after 7 years of serving the community.

Downtown Deli & Donuts announced on their Facebook page Sunday that the restaurant will be closing on September 15. The deli is located at 147 East Main Street Suite D.

The Facebook post did not mention the reason that led to the decision to close the establishment but the deli shared their gratitude for the community’s support.

The owner said, “Words can’t express how grateful I am to you for embracing my little deli and making the last 7 years so successful.”