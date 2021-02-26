Downtown Spartanburg walking tour highlighting African American heritage this weekend

Spartanburg, S.C. A special event in downtown Spartanburg happens as February and Black History Month is wrapping up this weekend.

A walking tour featuring various African American heritage sites will lead patrons on a historical tour February 27th at 10:30 AM.

The tour is based off of the book South of Main a Hub City book compiled by Beatrice Hill and Brenda Lee.

Meetup for the tour is outside the Chapman Cultural Center at the Zimmerilli plaza and stops on the tour include the approximate route of the September 22, 1865 emancipation parade, the old courthouse, locations of the 1968 protests in Spartanburg, Mary H Wright Greenway, and Magnolia Street.

The location of the freedom flag presentation will be on the tour which will last about 90 minutes and cover more than 2 miles on foot.

The tour costs ten dollars and space is limited because of social distancing.
  www.spartanburghistory.org/shop to sign up.

