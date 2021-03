INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Several people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Inman that happened on Wednesday.

About 25 people are being assisted by the American Red Cross after an apartment fire along Timberlake View Circle in Inman Wednesday afternoon.

At least eight units at the apartment complex were damaged, the Red Cross said.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.