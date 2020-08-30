Dozens march in Greenville in solidarity with Jacob Blake

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of protesters marched throughout downtown Greenville Saturday afternoon in solidarity with Jacob Blake.
The march began at Falls Park at 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon followed by a trip to the federal courthouse before returning to downtown Greenville where participants could be seen kneeling in the the street.
This comes after a vigil was held Friday night at the Peace Center in support of Blake’s children.
Blake was shot seven times by police in Wisconsin earlier this week.