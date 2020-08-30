Dozens march in Greenville in solidarity with Jacob Blake

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of protesters marched throughout downtown Greenville Saturday afternoon in solidarity with Jacob Blake.

The march began at Falls Park at 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon followed by a trip to the federal courthouse before returning to downtown Greenville where participants could be seen kneeling in the the street.

Protesters kneel on Main Street in downtown Greenville chanting “This is what democracy looks like” in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. (WSPA)

Protester gather in downtown Greenville in solidarity with Jacob Blake. (WSPA)

This comes after a vigil was held Friday night at the Peace Center in support of Blake’s children.

Blake was shot seven times by police in Wisconsin earlier this week.