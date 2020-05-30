Dozens of COVID-19 cases reported at Greenwood nursing facility, according to DHEC

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of residents at a Greenwood nursing facility have tested positive for COVID-19, that’s according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Magnolia Manor in Greenwood has been the home of Meridy Duncan’s mother for the last couple of years.

“When my mother first went into the nursing home it was in 2015,” said Greenwood Resident, Meridy Duncan.

But right now, that home is facing some challenges. According to South Carolina health department’s website, they’re dealing with over 55 COVID-19 cases. That includes both residents and staff. Duncan told 7 News, one of those residents is his mom.

“Now you’re left to decide and wondering if your loved one is okay, should I drive down there to make sure they’er okay? If not, who’s going to care for them?,” Duncan said.

He said she was tested last week as part of the health department’s plan to test everyone in nursing facilities across the state.

“We broke the 194 nursing homes down into three groups to accomplish the testing by May 31st,” said Chief of Staff with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Jennifer Read.

Duncan told us, his mother wasn’t showing any symptoms and he was surprised to get the phone call with the news just days later.

“I really was kind of fearful because I knew it was there,” Duncan told us.

Duncan is very close to his mom. In fact, he used to visit her at this nursing facility almost everyday. But all of that has changed since the pandemic started.

“You talking through a glass so you can see their expression and kind of make out what they’re saying,” Duncan said.

He told us she has been isolated but he’s worried it’s going to keep spreading. That’s why the people in charge at the state health department said they are doing these tests.

“That is again why we made them our top priority in expanding universal testing,” Read told 7 News.

But Duncan said until the pandemic is over, he will be praying for his mom and the other people living there.

“We want to make sure that things are put in place to help stop it and also care for them at the same time,” said Duncan.

7 News reached out to the people in charge at Magnolia Manor in Greenwood about what preventative measures they’re taking. We did not hear back, however their website has been updating the number of cases. The most recent one showed an additional nine positive results

The website for Magnolia Manor in Greenwood states, they are following the recommendations and guidance from the CDC. You can find additional information from the facility’s website below. Additionally, a PDF confirming the initial case is attached to this web article along with data from DHEC about their recorded cases.

“The safety of our residents and staff is our top priority and we will continue to follow the recommendations and guidance of our state and local health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), such as:

Visitor Restrictions – Only essential personnel are permitted inside the facility and they are screened for signs and symptoms of illness at the beginning and end of each shift.

Only essential personnel are permitted inside the facility and they are screened for signs and symptoms of illness at the beginning and end of each shift. COVID-19 Patient Care – Residents are continually monitored. Group activities have been suspended and staff is providing individual activities for residents.

Residents are continually monitored. Group activities have been suspended and staff is providing individual activities for residents. Safety For All – Housekeeping is performing regular deep cleanings of the facility.

Housekeeping is performing regular deep cleanings of the facility. Protecting Our Staff — Staff receives education and wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as recommended by the CDC.

Staff receives education and wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as recommended by the CDC. Caring for you and our community – We encourage staff to practice social distancing and to use hand sanitizer and frequently wash their hands when they are in the facility and out in the community.”

Announcement from Magnolia Manor of Greenwood on the first COVID-19 case in the facility here: https://www.wspa.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/53/2020/05/MAGNOLIA-MANOR-GREENWOOD.pdf

SCDHEC Information on the number of staff and residents testing at each facility:

https://www.wspa.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/53/2020/05/Nursing-Home-Master-List-Phases-1-3.pdf

https://www.wspa.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/53/2020/05/COVID19-Report.pdf