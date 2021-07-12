Dozens of emergency housing vouchers available in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 54 emergency housing vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are now available to people in Greenville County.

They’re among 70,000 issued across the country as part of the American Rescue Plan.



The vouchers are supposed to help the most vulnerable, including those who are homeless, at risk of becoming homeless, or are fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking.



People can use the vouchers to help pay their rent. Right now officials say they are looking to determine who will get the subsidies, and there’s already a long list of households that qualify.

“There are only 54 vouchers, and there are hundreds of people who are vulnerable and who need them,” said Lorain Crowl, who is the chief executive officer at United Housing Connections.

According to the CEO of the Greenville Housing Authority, the funds will be available through at least September of 2030. She said they are looking for landlords to participate in the program, as well.