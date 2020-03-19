Dozens of price gouging complaints under investigation in SC, attorney general says

(WSPA) – Several complaints of price gouging are being investigated in South Carolina.

As of Wednesday, the Attorney General’s office says there have been 98 complaints of price gouging.

Some complaints will be passed along to local law enforcement to investigate and report back to the Attorney General’s office.

They says one complaint was a report of a Columbia store selling bottled hand sanitizer for $90.

35 complaints involved toilet paper, 27 involved hand sanitizers and disinfectants, 8 were for food.

The price gouging law in SC is hard to enforce and hard to get a conviction for because the law itself is very vague, Attorney General’s office officials said.

The punishment would be a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, the person must be punished by a fine of not more than one thousand dollars or imprisoned not more than thirty days, or both.

