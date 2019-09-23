Dozens of TX officers show up for first football game of son of fallen corporal

MISSION, Tx. (WFLA) — After a Texas officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, his fellow men in blue vowed to take care of his family, so dozens of them showed up for his son’s first football game.

Corporal Jose “Speedy” Espericueta was shot and killed in the line of duty in June, becoming the first Mission police officer to die in the line of duty in over 40 years, according to CNN.

After Espericueta’s death, Mission officers made a vow that they would take care of his family.

They weren’t alone.

Members of the Mission Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and Border Patrol agents for the Rio Grande Valley showed up for Espericueta’s son Joaquin’s first football game, where he was named honorary captain.

Mission 👮🏻 officers vowed to take care of Cpl. Espericueta's family. They kept that promise as they showed up for Joaquin's 1st football 🏈 game. Speedy's son was named honorary capt. So many officers & city leaders were there to support! #ThisIsForSpeedy 💙 pic.twitter.com/Mg6fPzp9kY — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) September 21, 2019

A true blessing for the Sheriff’s Office to have attended Corporal Jose “Speedy” Espericueta’s son’s first football game 2019. An amazing experience to see the law enforcement community continue coming together to show, he will never be forgotten! #myHCSO pic.twitter.com/g9qcozQEYs — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) September 21, 2019

#RGV Sector #BorderPatrol agents joined local police officers today to support the son of fallen hero, Cpl. Joey “Speedy” Espericueta. A sea of law enforcement watched Joaquin who was named honorary captain for his first 7th grade football game! #BackTheBlue #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/SaMWFbbIr8 — CBP RGV (@CBPRGV) September 22, 2019

