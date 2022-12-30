GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)–Dozens of Greenwood families have been without water since last week’s extreme weather.

Ryan Thomas, Greenwood’s Assistant City Manager said 200 residents are without water at the Village at Glenhaven Apartments.

“We were made aware yesterday afternoon, that CPW had turned the water off in the entire facility. When we spoke with the property manager earlier today, she stated that it was 200 units total,” Thomas said. “The water was turned off by Greenwood CPW, at the request of…my understanding was a request of the property owner,” he said.

Some residents said they’ve been without water for days.

“We’ve been having to get jugs of water. Some people have been even paying out of pocket to stay at hotels,” said Jamica Higgins, a resident. “We’ve been out of water since the 22nd, not the 27th. That’s when they got the notice that the water was off,” she said.

“It’s been difficult. I mean I got three kids,” said Derrica Davis, a resident. “So, my oldest son who is four, he absolutely doesn’t want to be at home without water, because you know we need water to survive,” Davis said. “This is wrong,” she said.

CPW told 7NEWS there have been water leaks within the apartments. The manager of CPW said the property owner requested the water be turned off, while they fix their leak.

“We done had to spend Christmas with no water. So, imagine having dinner at your house and then your water off,” said Jasmin Wright, a resident. “So, you got to make everything with water bottles and water jugs,” she said.

“At least give us some water. Like y’all have done nothing. Like y’all not showing no concern,” Wright said.

The office manager said it’s all due to the recent freezing weather. One resident said she was not mad at the office staff.

“This woman ain’t got nothing to do about that water being off. If anything, she has tried to help us,” said Annie Williams, a resident.

“Now, if you want to speak to somebody about the water problem, what’s wrong with the people at the main office? This is a beautiful woman right here. She doesn’t mess with anybody. If anything, she tries to help,” Williams said.

Higgins said the apartment management sent out an email on Thursday afternoon.

She showed 7NEWS part of that email which said in part, “and it says in the meantime we understand this disruption may have caused some inconvenience for you. To help any additional stress we will be issuing a $150 rent concession to each resident to help cover temporary lodging costs,” Higgins said.

Higgins said that’s not enough.

“What is that? That still ain’t helping us. What about now? That’s going to be for the rent that you’re going to have to pay, and you’re still expecting someone to pay rent and we’ve been without water this long?” Higgins said.

Now, the city is giving the property owner two days to fix the issue or figure out plans for their residents.

“Basically, what we were telling the property manager and the property owner was that the building official made a determination that they have two days to correct any deficiencies that exist in the water, and then get the water back on,” Thomas said.

“We made it clear to them via the building official, that they have two days to correct it or they’re going to have to figure out how to…if they’re displacing…who knows how many people would get displaced if they can’t correct it 100 percent,” Thomas said.

“So that’s something they’re going to have to work on simultaneously, while they’re trying to get enough trade people out there to address the deficiencies,” Thomas said.

“They also need to be working on a contingency of what are we going to do with many of our residents who are going to be displaced, and that’s actually something we are working on separately on our own too. We’re trying to work with the Red Cross, and other non-profits, just the non-profit community in general,” Thomas said.

Thomas said it was not the city’s decision to turn the water off. He also said it was not the city’s responsibility to maintain this property, however, Thomas does say they are working to do something about it.

“That’s why we’re proactively reaching out to the non-profit community and places like the Red Cross,” Thomas said. “…the local faith-based community because it’s going to take a community to help these people if they are displaced and who knows how many will be,” he said.

“I’m still hopeful that the management and the owner of the property are going to get enough help from trade perspective out there, assess the problem, get the problem addressed,” Thomas said.