DPS says traffic fatalities down this year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Labor Day weekend is the final hoorah for many people in the Upstate as summer comes to a close.

State troopers want to remind folks to continue driving safely because fatality numbers are decreasing.

The Department of Public Safety says this summer the number of fatalities is lower than last year at this time.

“Of course our target is zero and is that a big number yes is it an attainable number yes but ultimately it goes back to the person who is behind the wheel,” Joe Hovis said.

Hovis works with the Department of Public Safety.

He says there are a few ways people can improve their driving safety.

Distracted driving and obeying the speed limit could help you save yourself and others.

“Those big white sign with the big black letters that says speed limit they are there for a reason and they are there for your safety,” Hovis said.

DPS says stepping behind the wheel while you’re impaired is not a smart idea.

One way to stay safe is always remembering to click your seat belt when you are behind the wheel.

“Make sure you got that seatbelt on it will save your life you know if you have that seatbelt on and you are in any kind of crash you have an 88% chance of surviving the crash that’s a pretty good grade not only in school but also on the highways,” Hovis said.

Hovis says following those rules will one day get our state to zero traffic fatalities.

He says take safety seriously for yourself and other drivers.

“You might be the perfect driver and if you are the perfect driver for everyone of you there are thousands of others who are breaking at least one of those laws,” Hovis said.

The Department of Public Safety says they don’t have final figures on how many accidents and fatalities happened over the summer on South Carolina roadways just yet.

