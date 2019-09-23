Dr. Emily England Clyburn remembered as quiet activist

WEST COLUMBIA (WSPA)- There was a celebration of life in Columbia Sunday night.

Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Congressman John Lewis were just a few of the people in the crowd of hundreds at Brookland Baptist Church.

The wife of WHIP Majority leader Representative Jim Clyburn passed away Thursday after a battle with diabetes.

Mrs. Emily as she was known made a name for herself through her community activism and leadership.

Dr. Emily England Clyburn lived a life of service. She dedicated her 80 years on this earth to the needs of others.

Hundreds filled the pews in the church’s sanctuary to talk about the woman who invested more in her community than herself.

“Those calls to me were on behalf of the people she knew the people in her neighborhood and she would ask the questions because they sent her and she considered herself as one of them,” recapped Columbia city councilman Sam Davis.

The wife who was a quiet activist. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin reflected on Clyburn’s behind the scenes work.

“She proved to us that activism without action is just a conversation that you have to lead and that is what Mrs. Emily did until her very last day on God’s green earth.”

The mother who served selflessly. “I could hear her wheezing and she asks me if I’m OK. She’s in her last days and she’s asking if I’m OK,” said an emotional Mignon Clyburn.

Dr. Emily Clyburn may be the wife of Congressman Jim Clyburn, but she earned her own spotlight.

“On my honor.. was the way Emily England Clyburn began every single day of her life and we are the grateful recipients of the honorable life she led.”

During the service an announcement was made that a street in the Greenview neighborhood in Columbia will now be named in her honor.