Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece speaks at Greenville luncheon

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Christian Learning Centers of Greenville‘s annual Women’s Power Luncheon had Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s niece, Evangelist Alveda King, as its keynote speaker.

King reflected on the importance of sharing her family legacy and her own work with the community.

“My Uncle, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, once said: ‘We must learn to live together as brothers, and I’ll add as sisters, or perish together as fools.’ So, at this Women’s Power Luncheon, seeing so many ladies from so many diverse communities and lifestyles come together,” King said,”that is so important.”

The organization hosts the annual luncheon to raise funds for its academic biblical education classes.

Greenville County District 26 Councilman, Lynn Ballard, was among a small group of men in attendance to support the women focused luncheon.

“First of all you’d say somebody read my name and sent me an invitation by mistake. But I have been a big supporter of Christian Learning Center,” Ballard said.

Luncheon attendees, like Travis Brock, said she was overjoyed the event would intersect biblical teachings with wisdom from a woman that came from a family full of civil rights activists.

“I was very excited. to get some first hand knowledge from the niece of a legend, of Dr. King. So, it’s perfect,” Brock said.

King spoke about the importance of women in the world, the need for compassion, and how to build a better environment for themselves and their families.

“Christmas can be a very joyous time and it can also be very challenging for others,” King said,”We have to be sensitive to all of that at the same time.”

She added that events like this lunch are still important, though the world is changing , women as a whole need these kinds of messages.

“We can be powerful women. But, we need to know what our role is and how important that role is. There’s always a good time for that, 2020 is right around the corner, and we’re gonna need to hear from women. For best practices of making the world better,” King said.

For more information on Evangelist Alveda King, click here.

To find out more information about the Christian Learning Centers of Greenville, click here.