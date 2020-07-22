Dr. Russell Booker to participate in Thurs. Humanity Chats episode

(WSPA) – Former Spartanburg County School District Seven Superintendent Dr. Russell W. Booker will be participating in an episode of Humanity Chats with Marjy Marj on Thursday.

According to the news release, Booker will be taking part in the July 23 episode, where he is expected to discuss his time as an educator and superintendent, his personal motivations, race in America, his future work with the Spartanburg Academic Movement and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as answer questions regarding COVID-19 and school reopening.

The Humanity Chats episode will start at 7 p.m. You can watch the episode on Facebook, as well as on Youtube.