Dr. Russell Booker to participate in Thurs. Humanity Chats episode

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Innovation Group via Marjy Marj)

(WSPA) – Former Spartanburg County School District Seven Superintendent Dr. Russell W. Booker will be participating in an episode of Humanity Chats with Marjy Marj on Thursday.

According to the news release, Booker will be taking part in the July 23 episode, where he is expected to discuss his time as an educator and superintendent, his personal motivations, race in America, his future work with the Spartanburg Academic Movement and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as answer questions regarding COVID-19 and school reopening.

The Humanity Chats episode will start at 7 p.m. You can watch the episode on Facebook, as well as on Youtube.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories