Dr. T. K. Gregg Community Center serving Northside of Spartanburg and beyond as more activities open back up

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a safe place to go for kids on Spartanburg’s Northside. Construction at the Dr. T. K. Gregg Community Center ended last year but because of COVID, not all their planned services were up and running. That is, until now and the coming weeks.

Dribble after dribble, shot after shot.

“I never want to leave, especially this place,” said Spartanburg Teenager, Marlow Ferguson Jr.

The basketball court in the Dr. T. K. Gregg Community Center is Marlow Ferguson Junior’s favorite place.

Spending most of the pandemic without it, he said was hard.

“It was hard for him. He was an honor roll student and it was hard for him, his grades fell,” said Ferguson’s Grandma, Tamara Makupson.

His journey is one of many the City of Spartanburg Parks & Recreation Director gets to follow.

That’s what this center is all about, a safe gap for kids between school and home.

“Parents have to work, they have other children they have to take care of. It is our job to provide not only recreation but also education opportunities, character education. We also provide a lot of programming like for economic mobility, team pregnancy prevention,” said City of Spartanburg Parks & Recreation Director, Kim Moultrie.

The center was finished early on in the pandemic but because of that very issue, not everything has been happening as planned. They have however, offered a virtual learning space. One that made a huge difference for Ferguson Junior.

“They really help me improve my grades because online school is really hard for me, since I lost my dad,” said Ferguson Jr.

In a matter of days, there will be even more opportunities there.

The pool, swimming classes and other activities will be making their public debuts at the Dr. T. K. Gregg Community Center very soon.

For Ferguson, that means more time on the court.

“I have to beg them to play basketball because they don’t like it as much as I do. Once they open everything up, it will be better for me,” Ferguson Junior said.

And for his grandma, peace of mind.

“It’s a place I feel safe leaving him. He never wants to leave, he loves it here,” Makupson told 7 News.

The pool at Dr. T. K. Gregg Community Center opens Tuesday. They plan to start rolling out more programs on a weekly basis.

For more information, visit their website here: https://www.cityofspartanburg.org/parks-and-recreation/community-centers