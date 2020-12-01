Draft completed for ‘GVL2040’ comprehensive plan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- After nearly two years of input and analysis, the City of Greenville unveiled a draft for its comprehensive plan, “GVL2040,” earlier this month.

“It’s basically a guidebook for city leadership to look at over the next 20 years and say, ‘how do we want to grow?'” said Beth Brotherton, who is the city’s director of communications and neighborhood relations.

Brotherton said thousands of people answered surveys about how they want to see Greenville develop over the next two decades.

The draft plan details three main priorities: affordable housing, improving ways to get around without a car, and preserving green space. According to the draft, Greenville has about 2,700 acres of vacant land left, and most of it is zoned for development. The draft calls for preserving as much as 35 percent of that for parks or open space.

The draft plan also calls for higher density development to happen in specific areas, bringing in a mix of homes, restaurants, and businesses. It pinpoints potential locations for this kind of growth, including the Greenville Convention Center and Haywood Mall.

But people want that kind of development to be on the modest side.

“One of the things we did hear when it came to growth is that there is a preference toward height of buildings being at about the four to six story range,” Brotherton said.

People also said they don’t want the city to lose the charm and character that makes it what it is now.

“I’d like for it to stay like this,” said Tawyna Evans, who lives in Easely but comes to Greenville for work and pleasure. “I wouldn’t like too many extremely tall buildings.”

The draft plan also suggests making ten percent of new housing development income-restricted to allow access to more affordable housing.

The comprehensive plan will be considered for adoption by city council early next year.